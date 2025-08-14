Shares

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has voiced support for establishing a national academy for creative and performing arts.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of this year’s Kenya National Music Festival at Meru School, Ogamba lauded the event as a powerful demonstration of the nation’s rich artistic potential. “The talent we have, even from the youngest participants, is truly impressive,” the CS remarked, reflecting on the diverse performances. “From the initial prayers to the songs praising teachers, and from the very young to the university teams, it’s clear we have so much to harness for the benefit of our country.”

The proposed national academy, Ogamba stressed, is a “desirable” initiative, signalling the government’s commitment to fully exploiting Kenya’s artistic talents. He assured attendees that the Ministry of Education would establish a dedicated team to develop a program for the academy’s creation, especially as the country transitions to a three-pathway education system where arts and performing arts will be mainstreamed.

This pledge was a direct response an appeal made by Professor Fred Ngala, Chairperson of the Kenya Music Festival. During his speech, Professor Ngala strongly advocated for the creation of such an academy, emphasizing its potential to offer a crucial pathway for students to advance their artistic education and skills after completing senior school. He further suggested that KICD could rapidly develop the necessary curriculum for this institution.

The government’s commitment to supporting the music festival and other co-curricular activities was reiterated by Ogamba, who emphasized their increasing significance within the new pathway-based education system. He assured stakeholders that these activities would be adequately funded and seamlessly facilitated, with the Ministry of Education working closely with the National Treasury to secure greater resource allocation.

In his concluding remarks, Ogamba extended gratitude to the various public and private institutions that generously supported the festival. These included the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund, the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services, the Teacher Service Commission, the Kenya Revenue Authority, the School Equipment Production Unit, the Kenya Oil and Services, Equity Bank, Jubilee Insurance, and the Trust.

Speaking at the same event, Equity Group Chief Executive Officer Dr. James Mwangi, represented by Ambassador Mary Mugwanja, Equity Bank’s Associate Director of Public Sector and Institutional Banking, also expressed his appreciation. In his speech, read by Ambassador Mugwanja, Dr. Mwangi stated that “Equity Bank is proud to once again partner with the Ministry of Education in supporting the Kenya Music Festival 2025 from the grassroots to the national stage. Our partnership with the Kenya Music Festival is a strategic investment in the creative potential of our youth. The theme of this year’s festival, enhancing the creative economy through artistic expression for sustainable development, resonates deeply with Equity Bank’s mission to transform lives and expand opportunities for wealth creation.”

At the CS gala, PCEA Kagema scooped multiple trophies, including the best item in the Teacher Service Commission (TSC) category and best in AA Kenya Classes. Among other notable winners were Elegant Spur Preparatory for Best in KICD classes Kiswahili verses, Nairobi’s Moi Forces Academy for best item in Equity Bank Classes, and Kuja School for hearing impaired from Nyanza, which was recognized for the best African cultural traditional dance in the special needs’ education category. Kalkacha Junior Secondary took home the award for Best Somali Borana Nubian Dance, while Moi University Primary received the Public Service Commission Trophy.