The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, in a new collaboration with Homa Bay County, is fast-tracking plans to establish a flagship tourism facility at Ruma National Park. This initiative aims to position the park as the centerpiece of Kenya’s Western Tourism Circuit, diversifying the country’s tourism offerings beyond traditional coastal and safari destinations.
Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano revealed the plans during the Roan Antelope Half Marathon, a pre-event for the Annual Devolution Conference. Miano highlighted the synergy between wildlife conservation and sports as a powerful driver of tourism, citing Homa Bay as a prime example of this successful integration.
“Homa Bay has given us a unique fusion of wildlife and sports tourism,” Miano said. “We have demonstrated to Kenya and the world the wealth of experiences that this county offers.”
In an effort to expand Kenya’s tourism portfolio, the ministry is prioritizing digital mapping and marketing of tourism attractions in partnership with county governments. Miano affirmed a commitment to working with Governor Gladys Wanga’s team to use international platforms to attract more visitors to Homa Bay.
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Director General, Dr. Erustus Kanga, emphasized the unique value of Ruma National Park, traditionally known as the Lambwe Valley. The park is a critical sanctuary for endangered species, including the Roan Antelope, with about 27 of them protected in a predator-proof sanctuary. It is also the only place in Kenya outside of Group Ranches near Lake Nakuru to host a population of the Rothschild’s giraffe.
The park’s biodiversity is further enhanced by its growing population of black and white rhinos, which now number 58. With recently improved infrastructure, including 65 kilometers of roads and a functional airstrip, Ruma is now more accessible and poised to become a major draw for tourists.
Miano underscored the importance of county partnerships in achieving Kenya’s ambitious target of 5.5 million annual visitors. She stated that the goal is for every county to have at least one flagship tourism product developed to world-class standards by the end of the year, with Ruma National Park leading the way for Homa Bay.
The ongoing Annual Devolution Conference, which is expected to draw over 10,000 delegates to Homa Bay, has already provided a glimpse of the potential economic benefits. Hotels and guesthouses are fully booked, and local businesses are experiencing a significant boost, signaling a promising future for the region’s tourism sector.