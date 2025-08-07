Shares

ViFi Labs has acquired OneRamp, a stablecoin payments platform serving emerging markets in Africa. OneRamp enables users to make everyday payments.

Founded by Ugandans Elias Hezron Opio and Jovan Mwesigwa, OneRamp simplifies stablecoin use by connecting crypto payments directly to mobile money and banking infrastructure. The platform currently operates in Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, and Tanzania. It is serving over 25,000 users and generating an annual revenue run rate of $1.2 million.

“This acquisition is a significant milestone for ViFi Labs as we move from infrastructure development to real-world deployment. OneRamp gives us direct access to high-growth markets in Africa, where demand for stablecoin use is already proven. Together, we’re creating a bridge between institutional FX infrastructure and the everyday use of stablecoins by unlocking compliant, on-chain access to foreign exchange and payments at scale,” said Tony Olendo, Cofounder of ViFi Labs.

Across Africa and Latin America, stablecoin adoption continues to surge, with institutional usage exceeding $540 billion annually. However, limited FX trading infrastructure means much of this volume still flows through informal peer-to-peer (P2P) networks. ViFi Labs is working to change that by building on-chain FX swap venues infrastructure.

“Joining forces with ViFi Labs allows us to supercharge our mission of making stablecoin payments accessible, simple, and secure for users across Africa,” said Elias Hezron, Cofounder of OneRamp. “This partnership gives OneRamp the infrastructure depth needed to scale sustainably while staying compliant. It’s a win for our users, a win for the region, and a big step forward for the future of decentralized finance in emerging markets.”

As part of its growth strategy, OneRamp is also expanding into the Base ecosystem, recently launched by Coinbase. The goal is to become the premier stablecoin payments provider in Africa within this ecosystem.

“OneRamp will stay open to all platforms, but joining the Base ecosystem gives us an incredible opportunity to reach more users, both across Africa and globally. It puts us right where the demand is,” said Jovan Mwesigwa, Cofounder of OneRamp.