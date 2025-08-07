Veteran human rights defender Maina Kiai has been named the new chairperson of the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) board of directors, a role he officially began on August 7, 2025.
Kiai’s appointment comes at a critical time for the nation and region, which are facing what the KHRC describes as a relentless assault from severe governance abuses and rampant grand corruption, leading to widespread violations of fundamental freedoms.
A distinguished icon in the fight for justice, Kiai brings decades of frontline experience to the position. His extensive resume includes serving as the UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and Association, being the inaugural chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, and working as the founding executive director of KHRC. Most recently, he was the director of alliances and partnerships at Human Rights Watch. He also holds the title of ‘Chief’ from the Mende community in Sierra Leone in recognition of his human rights work.
In a statement following his appointment, Kiai declared, “Kenya is under attack by a regime that fears its people. But we will not blink. I am committed to guiding KHRC to resist, expose, and push back against any force, be it the William Ruto regime, or its enablers, that tramples rights, freedoms, and the Constitution.”
Kiai succeeds Davinder Lamba, whom the KHRC has praised for his “dedication and strategic guidance.”
Betty Okero will continue in her role as vice-chair, serving alongside Kiai. The commission expressed its anticipation for a “renewed and fearless chapter” in its mission to defend human rights and freedoms.