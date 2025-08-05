Shares

The Porsche Mobil 1 Female Driver North America Programme, launched in 2023, is a joint effort between Mobil 1 and Porsche Motorsport North America to give women drivers a much-needed leg up in the industry. The program was started to help close the gap for North American drivers from the United States and Canada.

The program’s selected participants receive a range of support. The most significant is financial assistance that covers half of their season’s entry fees, a major hurdle for many aspiring racers. But it’s not just about the money. The program also offers valuable resources for career development, including networking sessions with experienced Porsche-affiliated drivers. Drivers also get access to performance initiatives, such as receiving full sets of Yokohama tires, and career-focused workshops that provide media training and industry insights.

Unlike some of Porsche’s other junior programs, which are still mostly male-dominated, this initiative is dedicated specifically to supporting women. The program’s goal is to help these drivers build sustainable careers and prove their place in a sport that has long been dominated by men.

The 2025 lineup for the program features seven talented drivers: Loni Unser, Therese Lahlouh, Anna Cecchi, Erika Hoffmann, Ashley Freiberg, Madeline Stewart, and Sabré Cook. These women compete in either the Porsche Sprint Challenge or the Porsche Carrera Cup, both of which are one-make series based in North America.

The core objective of the Porsche Mobil 1 Female Driver North America Programme is to equip the female drivers with the resources necessary for professional advancement.