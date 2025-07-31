Shares

Presently, artificial intelligence (AI) is redefining the way we interact with our living spaces, shifting the concept of smart homes from a luxury to an everyday reality. AI-integrated systems not only understand commands and respond appropriately but they also consider human preferences and habits to promote customized living experiences. From smart assistants like Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri which use voice commands to perform tasks, Artificial Intelligence is streamlining household operations and accommodating the demands of increasingly digital and busy lifestyles.

Understanding how to integrate AI into smart home applications opens the door to many possibilities, such as smart thermostats that learn user habits to cut down on energy costs. Televisions can now serve as command centers that control other appliances such as washing machines, fridges and air conditioners directly using voice or remote control. These innovations are transforming everyday living into intuitive spaces that proactively adapt to user preferences thus reducing energy costs and enhancing convenience.

Artificial Intelligence is also at the forefront of smart device interconnectivity through the Internet of Things (IoT). Currently, appliances like smart refrigerators, dishwashers, smart TVs, ovens and washing machines can communicate with each other and with users in real time. Through simple voice commands or smartphone apps, homeowners can now troubleshoot appliances, run laundry cycles or diagnose appliances remotely. This seamless integration between AI and IoT has redefined home living by turning living spaces into intelligent and interconnected ecosystems that adapt to the habits and needs of modern lifestyles.

Amidst such advances in intelligence, the smart home technology market is witnessing significant growth. Globally, the smart home market size is estimated to reach $289 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period of 2023–2030. This growth is driven by heightened consumer preference in personalized and energy-efficient solutions. In Kenya, there is a rising adoption for home automation and intelligent appliances. According to Statista household penetration is expected to hit 68.4% by 2029. This reflects a growing demand for smart technologies that help streamline daily routines and reduce energy consumption.

In addition to the lifestyle improvement, the integration of Artificial Intelligence in homes supports sustainability goals. Smart appliances are increasingly being designed with eco-friendly features that minimize energy consumption, reduce waste and promote conscious living. However, without proper user awareness, these advanced systems may fall short of their potential. This highlights the growing need for user education on optimal usage and routine maintenance to ensure appliance durability and minimized environmental footprint.

Meanwhille, global electronics manufacturers have stepped in to meet the rising demand for AI-driven home solutions. LG Electronics, in particular, is playing an important role in this space. Through its LG ThinQ app, the company has enabled users to remotely control and monitor a wide range of smart appliances including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and dishwashers.

Additionally, LG’s premium products like the InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator, AI Direct Drive washing machines and LG dishwashers, among others, incorporate advanced technologies such as Smart Inverter Compressor and smart diagnostics to ensure optimal performance while significantly reducing energy consumption. By combining connectivity with smart automation, LG is helping households embrace a future where sustainability, efficiency and smart living go hand in hand.

However, the deployment of AI in smart homes also introduces new risks. As AI systems manage household activities using security functions such as facial recognition and remote monitoring, users may become increasingly concerned about the privacy and safety of their personal data. Electronic devices are vulnerable to system failures caused by bugs or software errors, which can disrupt daily routines and erode trust in AI technologies. To address these concerns, it is essential for manufacturers to prioritize robust cybersecurity frameworks, ensure regular software updates and provide transparent data policies that protect users and build long-term trust in smart living systems.

By Jane Kariuki – Head of Marketing, LG Electronics East Africa.