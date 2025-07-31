Shares

Public universities and constituent colleges across Kenya are set to implement a revised fee structure beginning July 30, 2025. The new schedule outlines varying tuition fees for different programmes and clusters, reflecting a significant update to the cost of higher education in the country.

The fee revisions categorize programmes into clusters, each with a specified minimum and maximum fee per semester. This tiered approach aims to streamline charges across various disciplines.

Key Highlights of the new fee structure:

• Medicine, Dentistry, Veterinary Medicine, and Pharmacy (Clusters I, II, III, IV): These programmes will have a uniform minimum fee of KSh. 12,060 and a maximum fee of KSh. 75,000 per semester for pre-clinical stages. Clinical stages for Medicine, Dentistry, and Veterinary Medicine will see a minimum of KSh. 17,940, retaining the KSh. 75,000 maximum.

• Engineering (Cluster IX): Disciplines such as Electrical, Chemical, Mechanical, and Civil Engineering will also fall within the KSh. 12,060 (minimum) to KSh. 75,000 (maximum) range.

• Architectural Studies (Clusters VA, VB, VIC, XIV) and The Built Environment and Design (Cluster VI): Programmes including Architecture (all parts), Construction, Real Estate, Quantity Survey, Environmental Design, and Urban and Regional Planning will range from KSh. 12,060 (minimum) to KSh. 51,840 (maximum).

Health Sciences and Applied Sciences:

• Health Sciences, Nursing, and Clinical Medicine (Cluster VIIA): These courses will have fees from KSh. 14,080 to KSh. 57,600.

• Applied and Technical Sciences (Cluster VIIB, VIIC, VIID): This broad category includes Psychology, Physical therapy, Public Health, Agriculture, Food Science, Forestry, and other applied sciences. Fees for these programmes will vary, with minimums ranging from KSh. 9,720 to KSh. 11,628, and maximums from KSh. 38,880 to KSh. 46,512.

• Science – Applied Sciences and the Arts (Professional) (Cluster X): Covering Hospitality, Tourism, IT, Computer Science, and Journalism, fees will be between KSh. 9,690 (minimum) and KSh. 38,760 (maximum).

• Science – Pure and Applied Sciences (Cluster XI): For programmes like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and B.Sc. Geography, the fees are set from KSh. 7,545 (minimum) to KSh. 30,101 (maximum).

• Business and Related Courses (Cluster XII): Including Public Administration, Human Resource Management, and International Relations, these will range from KSh. 6,814 (minimum) to KSh. 27,097 (maximum).

• Humanities and Arts (Cluster XIII): Programmes such as History, Philosophy, Religion, Sociology, Literature, and Political Science will have a minimum fee of KSh. 6,814 and a maximum of KSh. 23,256.