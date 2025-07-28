Shares

Tanqueray No. Ten has partnered with Canvas Cosmetics to launch a new cosmetics line at Nomad Kwetu by Hilton. They launched Canvas’ new cosmetics line featuring 9 concealer shades, 12 foundation shades, and 10 pressed powder shades.

Speaking at the launch, EABL’s Head of Marketing, Spirits Portfolio, East Africa, Jean Okech-Nyawara remarked, “Inspired by Tanqueray No. Ten’s signature elegance and the artistry of the new Canvas cosmetics line, we created a singular experience reflecting our shared dedication to craftsmanship, confidence and refined self – expression.”

During the event, guests immersed themselves in a world where cocktail craftsmanship mirrored makeup mastery, savouring bespoke serves curated specifically for the event. KingKline Ojal, Diageo Luxury Spirits Brand Ambassador, masterfully translated Tanqueray No. Ten’s vibrant citrus heritage into two signature creations.

The Earl Gray Fizz, with its well rounded balanced taste echoing the line’s flawless complexion textures. Its counterpart, The Chamomile Foundation, offered a serene, botanical embrace alluding to the collection’s emphasis on perfected, radiant bases.

The collaboration with Canvas Cosmetics perfectly illustrates why Tanqueray No. Ten is the quintessential gin for the elevated moment.