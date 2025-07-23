Shares

Infinix has announced the official launch of the HOT 60 PRO+ Series smartphone in the Kenyan market. The phones in the series include HOT 60 Pro+, HOT 60 Pro, and HOT 60i.

The Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ comes with a 5.95mm ultra-slim body, setting a new global benchmark as the world’s slimmest 3D-curved screen phone.

The HOT 60 Pro+ goes beyond ultra-slim aesthetics, delivering comprehensive upgrades in functionality, performance, thermal efficiency, and durability. As the latest achievement of Infinix’s continuous innovation, the HOT Series represents a next-generation tech-fashion icon designed to meet the needs of young consumers worldwide.

World’s Slimmest 3D-Curved Screen Phone: HOT 60 Pro+ Breaks New Boundaries in Slim Design

Slim as just 5.95mm, the HOT 60 Pro+ redefines global standards for 3D-curved screen smartphones. Infinix’s proprietary ultra-slim engineering overcomes conventional structural and battery limitations. Compared to the previous generation, thickness is reduced by 12.5% and weight by 4.3%, while integrating a higher-capacity fast-charging battery—all within a lightweight 155g body.

A distributed flat TitanGrid Architecture maximizes internal space, supported by precision structural engineering. Ten critical components, including the SIM tray, speakers, and Type-C port, are custom-engineered to maintain full functionality without compromising slimness.

The battery cover adopts one of the industry’s first ultra-thin NanoFiber Backshield, enhanced by Infinix’s pioneering OMR (Out-Mold Decoration) process. This multi-layer structure reduces thickness by 20% versus conventional solutions while providing superior hardness and flex resistance.

Durability is further strengthened by an Aerospace-Grade Aluminium mid-frame with reinforced structural corners. The 3D-curved display is protected by ultra-thin Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, offering improved scratch resistance and drop protection.

These innovations deliver 1.4 times better bend resistance than the previous generation. The HOT 60 Pro+ has successfully passed Infinix’s most rigorous 1.5-meter directional drop tests, achieving an unprecedented balance of slimness, strength, and reliability.

Colour-Pop Design with Refined Attention to Detail

Rooted in self-expression, the HOT 60 Pro+ Series introduces over 10 dynamic colour options inspired by nature’s vibrant tones. The hero colour, Coral Tides, features a striking red-blue gradient, evoking the iconic contrast of Komodo Island’s blue waves against pink shores.

The Scent Weave Leather Special Edition features four variants blending premium textures with infused fragrance, offering a surprising, multisensory experience for style-focused young users.

Building on the HOT Series’ signature sugar-cube inspired camera design, the HOT 60 Pro+ introduces a floating camera module that visually separates from the back panel, creating a refined, three-dimensional effect. Seamlessly integrated Active Halo Lighting adds minimalist, futuristic flair.

The HOT 60 Pro and further elevate design precision with metallic accent rings and bold contrasting trims, reflecting the vibrant One-Tap AI buttons for a cohesive visual experience.

Infinix’s attention to detail extends to the device’s overall form. The HOT 60 Pro+ Series adopts smooth R-curved corner design precisely matched to the camera arc, creating a more harmonious silhouette and enhanced in-hand comfort. These refinements reimagine the HOT design DNA with bold aesthetics and youthful vitality.

5160mAh High-Capacity Battery with 45W FastCharge

The HOT 60 Series introduces a 5160mAh ultra-thin, high-capacity battery with all three models support 45W super-fast charging. The HOT 60 Pro+ charges from 1% to 50% in 23 minutes under Hyper Mode and achieves a full charge in 55 minutes

The rear camera features a 50MP SONY IMX882 ultra-sensitive sensor with full-pixel autofocus and 2X lossless zoom provide professional-grade shooting versatility. The Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ and HOT 60 Pro are the first to debut the MediaTek Helio G200 chipset.

The device features ultra-slim 0.88mm bottom bezels for immersive visuals. The AMOLED display supports a 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5K physical resolution, in-display fingerprint unlock, and peak brightness of 4500 nits for clarity even under direct sunlight.

All HOT 60 Series models feature Folax—Infinix’s intelligent cross-app AI assistant—accessible via a dedicated AI key for smart, seamless interactions. Exclusive AI features include AI Vogue Portraits for the HOT 60 Pro+, HOT 60 Pro, combining user photos with dynamic visual effects across lock screens and always-on displays. AI Image Extender and upgraded AI Eraser tools offer high-quality, effortless editing.

The HOT 60 Pro+ introduces Ultra Link Free Call, allowing two-way calling and messaging over Bluetooth at distances of up to 1.5km in open environments.

All models in the HOT 60 Pro+ Series are rated IP64 for dust and water resistance, while the HOT 60 Pro+ achieves an enhanced IP65 rating for superior protection. The HOT 60 Pro+ also features JBL-certified dual stereo speakers, delivering rich, immersive audio with precise tuning across bass, mid, and treble frequencies for an exceptional listening experience.

The Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ Series pre-order offer is available from 21st to 31st July, requiring a Ksh 3,000 deposit and including a free Infinix XWATCH N4 Pro valued at Ksh 5,500. The series includes two models: the HOT 60 Pro+, offered in multiple colours with 8+256GB and 8+128GB configurations, and the HOT 60 Pro, available in various colours with an 8+128GB option.

The phones available plus their prices are below: