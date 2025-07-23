Shares

Fixo Solutions has announced that it will integrate trained technicians from WTS Foundation into Fixo’s platform, providing them direct access to job opportunities across Kenya.

This collaboration marks a milestone for Fixo Solutions since its launch early this year, as it expands its e-hailing services to incorporate specialized solar installation technicians, alongside traditional handyman services. For WTS Foundation, which has so far trained 250 solar technicians, the partnership completes the loop, enabling the newly trained technicians to access a pathway to stable and gainful employment.

“Our partnership with WTS Foundation is founded on a mutual goal of creating structure and building a platform for sustainable growth in a sector whose potential remains largely untapped; handyman services in Kenya have for a long time operated intermittently, with up to 80% of skilled handymen accessing work through informal channels”, said Levi Nyakundi, Founder and CEO of Fixo Solutions.

“The integration of solar installation technicians onto the Fixo platform marks a new phase in our evolving journey and presents a unique pathway that deepens access to professional solar installation services across the country”, he said.

WTS Foundation targets to train 640 electrical and electronics engineering and mechanical engineering graduates from universities and tertiary institutions. “The partnership with Fixo Solutions is a game-changer, enabling our market-ready technicians to access gainful employment upon completion of their training”, said Jose Rivera, the General Manager for TMS Foundation.

“Kenya is at the forefront in championing renewable energy, with an ambitious target to generate 100% of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030. Our solar installer course provides industry-specific training designed to prepare professionals for high demand careers in the energy sector. With this new partnership we are pleased to provide a pathway for our new graduates to access the labour market”, he said.

The solar installation training is certified by the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA). As a pre-requisite technicians undertake the NITA PV Solar Installation Trade Test. Armed with skills on solar photovoltaic (PV) installation, wiring and appliance installation, the trained technicians can apply for licences from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The integration of solar installation technicians into the Fixo platform is expected to enhance service availability for customers, as well as provide technicians with sustainable workflows.