Stanbic Bank Kenya has been named Kenya’s Best Investment Bank at the 2025 Euromoney Awards for Excellence.

The accolade for Stanbic Bank Kenya recognises its Corporate Investment Banking’s (CIB) role in driving key investment transactions across sectors such as infrastructure, energy, and capital markets. The bank has also recognised for the strides made in expanding access to finance for businesses and enhancing its advisory capabilities.

Dr Joshua Oigara, Chief Executive, Stanbic Bank Kenya and South Sudan, said: “We are proud to be recognised as Kenya’s Best Investment Bank. This award is a reflection of the confidence our clients place in us and the hard work of our CIB team in structuring innovative, relevant, and impactful solutions. As part of the Standard Bank Group, we leverage deep sector expertise, a strong regional footprint, and global partnerships to support Kenya’s economic transformation.”

The award is part of a total of 26 accolades earned across Standard Bank Group’s continental footprint, including the title of Africa’s Best Bank. Standard Bank Group received the highest number received by any financial institution in Africa this year at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025.

Brian Wambani, Head of Investment Banking, Stanbic Bank Kenya said “This recognition speaks to our deep commitment to delivering tailored, high-impact investment banking solutions that meet Kenya’s evolving market needs. From structured capital to sustainability-linked financing, we are proud to support our clients in building Kenya’s economy.”

Standard Bank Group was honoured in markets such as South Africa, Ghana, Uganda, Zambia, and Tanzania, winning titles across investment banking, SME support, customer experience, and corporate responsibility.

