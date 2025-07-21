Shares

Over 120 businesses in the Rift Region have benefitted from the Grow with Safaricom Business forum. The forum is a platform designed to empower entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills that can help them to sustainably accelerate their growth.

The forum was held under the theme Fueling financial growth through innovation. It brought together MSMEs and large enterprises for interactive sessions designed to equip them with tools and knowledge to digitise operations, improve customer experience and scale their ventures.

Since its inception in March 2024, the forum has reached over 1,000 businesses in the Coast, Nairobi, Greater Western, and Mt. Kenya regions.

“Through Grow with Safaricom Business, we are exploring frameworks that support real-world financial progress and sharpen decision-making of businesses. We focus on technology, people, and knowledge to create tangible opportunities for businesses to succeed,” said Frankline Okata, Ag. Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Safaricom PLC.

Through the series, businesses exchange ideas on how they can leverage digital technologies to enhance their market reach, streamline operations, and create a strong brand presence online.