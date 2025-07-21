Shares

The African Telecommunications Union (ATU) and AfriLabs have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at accelerating digital innovation across the continent. The agreement links ATU’s 52 member states with AfriLabs’ network of over 500 innovation hubs.

The MoU in part addresses the widening gap between Africa’s digital potential and current internet access levels. Despite projections that continent’s internet economy could reach $712 billion by 2050, only 38% of Africans were online in 2024, marking the lowest penetration rate among regions covered by the International Telecommunications Union.

John Omo, Secretary‑General of ATU, said: “Our entrepreneurs have the ideas and resilience; however, they continue to face challenges such as fragmented regulations and limited continental visibility. This collaboration with AfriLabs seeks to provide a framework that will enable ATU and AfriLabs to address some of these challenges.”

ATU and AfriLabs target to focus their collaboration on nurturing solutions tailored to Africa’s diverse markets so that this surge in connectivity translates into inclusive digital opportunity.

Under the partnership, both organizations will jointly promote Africa’s innovation ecosystem. This is expected to take the form of integrating communications across networks of both organisations. They include the annual ATU Africa Innovation Challenge and AfriLabs’ capacity building programmes which provide mentorship, and highlight flagship innovations.

AfriLabs’ Executive Director, Anna Ekeledo said: “By aligning our network of over 500 innovation hubs with the regulatory and institutional influence of ATU, we are unlocking new pathways for scalable, inclusive digital transformation across Africa. Together, we are not only empowering innovators, we are shaping the future of African innovation to be protected, supported, and globally competitive.”

A significant part of the agreement is the establishment of a joint programme for Intellectual Property (IP) protection and commercialization for African innovators. ATU and AfriLabs will champion policies that strengthen the IP ecosystem and support African startups in protecting their innovations. They will further engage with policymakers, regulators, and other stakeholders to shape a conducive regulatory environment for digital transformation and innovation.

The signing of the MoU was completed at ATU’s headquarters in Nairobi. The agreement is part of a broader continental focus aligned with the African Union’s ambitious goal to elevate internet penetration to 80% by 2030 as accounted for in the AU Digital Transformation Strategy for Africa 2020-2030.