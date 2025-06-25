Shares

It has been confirmed that Telegram is being restricted in Kenya as protests rock Kenya in the one year anniversary of deaths during the Finance Bill protests in 2024.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) have also banned live coverage of protests in Kenya by media houses. They have also gone ahead to switch off NTV and KTN from broadcasting live. They are still broadcasting live on YouTube however.

⚠️ Confirmed: Live metrics show restrictions to messaging platform Telegram in #Kenya are now in effect; the measure comes as authorities issue a ban on live media coverage of the June 25 anniversary protests, amid rising concerns over the risk of a wider internet shutdown 📵 pic.twitter.com/bQQpcx32qk — NetBlocks (@netblocks) June 25, 2025

High Court Justice Bahati Mwamuye recently issued an injunction stopping the parties, including the Government from interfering with internet access until the case is heard and determined. This was after they were sued for blocking the Internet in Kenya in 2024 and restricting Telegram in in Kenya in 2023 and 2024.

The 7 organizations behind the Internet shutdown case are: The International Commission of Jurists, Kenya Section (ICJ Kenya), The Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE), Paradigm Initiative (PIN), Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ), Katiba Institute, The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and The Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa (CIPESA).

The five entities that have been sued in the case include; The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), The Attorney General, The Cabinet Secretary of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, Safaricom and Airtel Kenya.