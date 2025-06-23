Shares

Luno has announced that it has relaunched its services in Kenya as part of its Africa growth strategy. The launch introduces a way for Kenyans to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and more.

Luno first operated in Kenya between 2013 and 2014 as BitX. It has a track record spanning over 12 years and is active in more than 40 countries.

Its cryptocurrency investment platform enables instant buy and sell of cryptocurrencies with zero commission. Kenyan users can trade using Kenyan Shillings (KES) with live pairs including BTC/KES, ETH/KES, USDT/KES, and USDC/KES. Global pairs such as BTC/USDT are also available. It supports both local trading and arbitrage opportunities. Additionally, users can earn rewards by referring others to the platform and remaining active.

Apollo Sande, Country Manager Luno Kenya, said, “We’re excited to officially relaunch in the Kenyan market with a full suite of crypto trading services tailored for both individual investors and institutional users. Our goal is to make crypto accessible, transparent, and trusted by offering the tools, education, and platforms users need to make informed investment decisions. Kenya is one of the most dynamic crypto markets in Africa, with a highly informed, tech-savvy population. We are excited to offer a platform that puts safety, simplicity, and trust at the center of the crypto experience.”

The Luno platform is available via an app downloadable on iOS, Android, and via the web at luno.com/en/ke.