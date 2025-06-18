Shares

Airtel Africa, a leading telecommunications and mobile money service provider across 14 African nations, has released its 2025 Sustainability Report. The report highlights the company’s unwavering dedication to transforming lives by expanding access to essential digital services, fostering inclusive economic growth, and championing environmental responsibility.

In the past year, Airtel Africa made substantial strides in bridging the digital divide and advancing financial inclusion. Sunil Taldar, Airtel Africa’s CEO, emphasized these achievements, stating, “This year’s achievements, from connecting 2,176 schools through the UNICEF partnership to reaching 44.6 million Airtel Money customers with near-gender parity, prove that the power of technology is a catalyst for gender balance.”

Key ESG Highlights from the 2025 Report

1. Expanded Network and Connectivity:

81.2% population coverage across 14 markets (up from 80.4%).

36,159 4G infrastructure sites, including over 15,300 in rural areas.

$670 million invested in network expansion and modernization

2. Driving Digital and Financial Inclusion:

73.4 million data customers (+14.1%).

44.6 million Airtel Money customers (+17.3%), with 44.2% women (+6.2%).

1.7 million Airtel Money agents (+23.4%).

29.2% women in the workforce across the Group (up from 28.3%).

3. Empowering Through Education and Employment:

2,176 schools connected to the internet free of charge (up from 1,201).

4. Minimizing Environmental Impact:

500 off-grid sites converted to on-grid power, reducing diesel reliance.

93% of total waste recycled (+3%).

Airtel Africa’s 2025 Sustainability Report adheres to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and GSMA telecommunications industry standards.