Shares

Kenya has secured a seat in the United Nations Tourism Executive Council following elections that took place during the 68th Meeting of the UN Tourism Commission for Africa, held in Abuja, Nigeria.

The event, hosted by Nigeria in collaboration with UN Tourism (formerly UNWTO), brought together tourism ministers, private sector leaders, and development partners from across the continent. The goal was to explore how Africa can strengthen her tourism sector through innovation, education, and regional cooperation.

Speaking after the announcement, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Rebecca Miano expressed deep appreciation to the countries that backed Kenya’s bid. “This win is not just for Kenya; it is for Africa. It shows that our collective voice matters in global tourism governance. We are committed to championing policies that promote sustainable tourism, community empowerment, and economic resilience,” she said.

Kenya’s term in the Executive Council will run for four years. During this period, the country will help guide the UN Tourism agenda by contributing to key decisions, offering oversight, and helping design strategies that respond to global tourism challenges and emerging issues and trends such as climate change, technology deployment including AI, local communities benefitts and sustainability.

During the Abuja meeting, UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili praised the continent’s potential, describing Africa as rich in culture, creativity, and youthful energy. He encouraged greater investment in people, technology, and ideas to build a tourism industry that benefits all.

Delegates at the event also discussed shared priorities such as boosting tourism education, empowering young people, and women, embracing digital innovation, promoting travel within Africa, and advancing responsible tourism practices that uplift communities and protect natural resources.

Currently the Country is also the Current Chair of Tourism and Competitiveness Committee and Member Programme and Budget and Tourism and Sustainability Committees for the period 2023 – 2027 and the outgoing Vice – Chair for the organizations Regional Commission for Africa.