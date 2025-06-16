Shares

The Dance Life Festival 2025 is set to return to Nairobi from July 4th to 6th. It will feature over 30 professional dancers, 5 international acts, and a diverse program designed to captivate audiences and nurture the next generation of dance talent.

It will showcase a wide spectrum of choreographic voices, intentionally spotlighting women choreographers, artists with disabilities, and those from indigenous communities. The festival will feature a dynamic mix of genres from hip hop to ballet, contemporary to cultural dance, and everything in between.

Beyond the main stage, the festival will develop emerging artists through community-based dance workshops. These free, full-day sessions will be held in Kangemi, Kibera, and Jericho. They will provide aspiring dancers with technical skills, mentorship, and exposure to the professional dance world.

The Dance Life Festival will present a public performance at Hilton Square in Nairobi’s CBD.

Among the performers in the festival are Madou & Doucoura, an acclaimed acoustic trio from Mali, making their East African debut at the festival. They are led by griot master percussionist Djeli Mahamadou Kone, who has toured globally with icons like Habib Koité, Toumani Diabaté, and Bassekou Kouyaté.

This year’s program will include:

1. 9 bold dance theatre performances across various genres (free entry, RSVP encouraged at dancelifefestival.com for Kenya National Theatre performances).

2. 5 free, full-day dance workshops(9 AM – 5 PM on specified dates and locations):

– Breakdance meets contemporary dance: Frank Onkwani and Brian Oloo at Kangemi Social Hall (June 7th & 8th)

– Tap dance workshop: Tapatapa Dance Group at Project Elimu, Kibera (June 13th & 14th)

– Action to Creation workshop: Leadinho Ankh Chukrani at Kayole Social Hall (June 21st & 22nd)

– Fundamental freedom dance: Charlotte Schioler at Artzone Studios, Baricho Road (June 27th)

– Mixed ability masterclass: Alessandro Schiattarella at Goethe Institute Nairobi (July 3rd)

3. 2 artist talks (more information to be announced).

Featured Performers include:

* Davilla Skynnor (Kenya)

* Pamoja Dance Group (Kenya)

* Dancing Feet (Kenya)

* Tony ‘Tosedo’ Aguko (Kenya)

* Rabia Ngwache (Tanzania)

* Friends of Hope (Uganda)

* Leadinho Ankh Chukrani (DRC)

* Alessandro Schiattarella (Switzerland)

* Alan Alpenfelt (Switzerland)

Dance Life Festival 2025 is supported by Africalia Belgium, Goethe Institute Kenya, Pro Helvetia, and Urgent Africa and the City of Basel, who are sponsoring a Swiss artist in this year’s edition.

Founded in 2020, Dance Life Festival is Kenya’s largest annual dance showcase. It is curated by Upstage Limited.