KICTANet have partnered with MindHYVE.ai and DV8 Infosystems to co-develop Kenya’s National Artificial Intelligence Policy. The partnership aims to ensure ethical, sovereign, and future-proof AI governance for Kenya.

Under their MoU, KICTANet, MindHYVE.ai, and DV8 Infosystems will jointly refine and enhance Kenya’s National AI Strategy 2025-2030. Their collaborative efforts will include:

1. Contributing technical, ethical, and regulatory design elements rooted in global best practices and African contextual realities.

2. Embedding participatory engagement mechanisms to ensure the inclusion of underrepresented voices.

3. Delivering a comprehensive, publication-ready policy framework to the Government of Kenya.

This review process will be inclusive and multi-stakeholder, considering ethical and regulatory considerations aligned with Kenya’s constitutional, economic, and cultural priorities. A Joint Policy Task Team may be formed to oversee the process, coordinate stakeholder input, and liaise with relevant government authorities.

Bill Faruki, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MindHYVE.ai, emphasized the profound impact of the collaboration: “What we’re building is not a document. It’s a national protocol for intelligence itself. Kenya is not merely responding to global AI trends—it is positioning to set them. This partnership reflects a shift in the balance of influence in global tech policy. We are honored to help architect cognitive infrastructure that is sovereign by design and exponential by nature.”

Dr. Grace Githaiga, Chief Executive Officer of KICTANet, highlighted the significance from Kenya’s perspective: “KICTANet views this MoU as a pivotal moment in our national journey toward responsible AI. We are pleased to align with technical partners that recognize the societal weight of this policy work and the urgency of getting it right.”