BURN has been named the 2025 Ashden Award Winner for Outstanding Achievement under the Global South category.

The announcement was made during the 25th anniversary Ashden Awards ceremony at the Royal Geographical Society in London, where BURN was recognized for its industry-defining approach to clean cooking.

Peter Scott, Founder and CEO of BURN, commented: “When we first received our award, we only had 50 staff selling our improved charcoal stove, and now we are 3,000+ staff in over 10 countries in Africa and growing. Just a few years ago, affordable electric cooking for low-income households seemed out of reach. Now, with innovation and carbon finance, BURN is bringing our IoT-enabled induction cookers to millions of families across the continent. Our mission is clear: to help the 600 million people with electricity access to transition to zero-emission electric cooking.”

This is BURN’s second Ashden Award. The company was first honoured in 2015 for improving health outcomes and expanding economic opportunities for women through clean cooking solutions in Kenya. For Peter Scott, this year’s award comes full circle, he received his first Ashden Award two decades ago as a pioneer in clean energy innovation.

Ashden CEO Dr Ashok Sinha said: “The 2025 Ashden Award winners are setting us on course for fairer, greener, better future. Ashden CEO Dr Ashok Sinha said: “The 2025 Ashden Award winners are setting us on course for a fairer, greener, better future. These are proven solutions with enormous impact, led by true climate pioneers. In Ashden’s 25th year, we are delighted to celebrate these inclusive and inspiring champions”.

“In today’s turbulent world, our winners are illuminating the way forward – improving lives as well as slashing carbon emissions by creating new jobs, cutting energy bills, improving health and building stronger communities. Congratulations to every one of them,” added Dr Ashok Sinha

As a 2025 winner, BURN will receive ongoing strategic support from Ashden, including global media exposure and access to influential networks of funders, investors, and climate policy leaders. The award announcement coincides with the UK’s Great Big Green Week and precedes London Climate Action Week, underscoring its global significance.