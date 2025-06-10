Shares

Veteran radio presenter Fred Obachi Machoka, best known for his popular show Roga Roga, has initiated a Ksh. 60 million defamation lawsuit against Nairobi Member of County Assembly (MCA) Robert Alai. The suit, filed through lawyer Danstan Omari, alleges that Alai published false and malicious statements on Facebook claiming Machoka is HIV positive and a tribalist.

According to court documents, Alai’s post on his Facebook account, “@Robert Alai,” read: @Fred Obachi Machoka OGW I feel your ethnic rage. It’s just ethnic. Your problem is supply of ARVs not Presidency. Democracy also entails me telling you that. Where is the insult in saying the thigs Matiang’i did? Does HIV bring insanity nowadays?”

When the Facebook post was published, Machoka asked Alai to apologize or he would sue him. The apology never came hence the lawsuit.

According to Machoka’s legal team, the Facebook post explicitly targeted their client, as Alai tagged Obachi’s Facebook account, leaving no doubt about the subject of the false allegations.

The lawsuit claims that Alai’s statements regarding Machoka’s health, ethnicity, and mental condition are “categorically false, unsubstantiated, and were disseminated with clear malice aforethought, with the intention of injuring our client’s character, reputation, and standing in both his personal and professional capacities.”

In his affidavit to the court, Machoka explicitly states that he is HIV negative and has never taken antiretroviral medication (ARVs), directly refuting Alai’s claims. He argues that it is both legally and medically untenable for Alai to purport to diagnose his HIV status through a social media post based on mere observation or personal opinion.

Beyond the health allegations, Machoka also addresses the accusation of tribalism. He asserts that he has consistently conducted himself in a manner that champions unity, inclusivity, and national cohesion, and does not subscribe to or propagate any form of ethnic discourse. Similarly, he refutes claims of mental illness, stating he has never been diagnosed with or treated for any such condition.

Lawyer Danstan Omari highlighted Machoka’s extensive career, noting his 47 years in media where he has distinguished himself as a highly influential and respected figure. His reputation, the suit claims, extends regionally and internationally, built on a loyal and widespread following, including over 480,000 followers on Facebook. The lawsuit emphasizes that by tagging Machoka directly, Alai exposed the defamatory content to a vast audience, significantly amplifying the harm caused.