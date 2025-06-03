Shares

RUBiSOL has announced the commissioning of a solar rooftop system at B. Braun Pharmaceuticals in Athi River, Machakos County, Kenya. RUBiSOL is a joint venture between Solarise Africa and RUBiS Energy Kenya,

B. Braun has equipped all buildings at its Athi River facility with solar technology. The installation comprises of 1,102 high-performance 440W solar modules and a robust inverter configuration of two 100kW, two 50kW, and two 33kW inverters. The system is expected to deliver estimated lifetime savings of USD 393,220 (Ksh. 50 million) over the contract period and offset approximately 3,995.9 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

“We are excited to take this significant step toward a cleaner future,” said Mr. Rodgers Oloo, Project Engineer at B. Braun Pharmaceuticals. “This project is a testament to our ongoing commitment to sustainable development and energy independence.”

default

“Projects like this demonstrate the real potential of renewable energy in transforming industries,” said Jan Albert Valk, Co-Founder and CEO of Solarise Africa. “We’re proud to work with B. Braun, a leader in healthcare, to power progress through clean, affordable, and reliable solar solutions.”

“Partnering with B. Braun on this initiative is an honour,” said Olivier Sabrié, CEO of RUBiS Energie East Africa and Group Managing Director of RUBiS Energy Kenya. “This collaboration highlights the cost and carbon savings achievable through decentralized solar and paves the way for delivering tailored power solutions across commercial clients in East Africa.”

RUBiSOL is a joint venture between Solarise Africa and RUBiS Energy Kenya, created to deliver decentralised renewable energy solutions to C&I clients across East Africa. RUBiSOL provides tailored energy systems backed by innovative financing models, unlocking access to affordable, clean, and reliable power for businesses in the region.