OPPO Kenya have today announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the OPPO A5, in the Kenyan market.

It is powered by Android 15 + Colors 15. It comes with Mediatek Dimensity 6300 processor, 6.67 inch touch screen, dual main camera i.e. 50 MP + 2 MP and an 8MP selfie camera. It also comes with 6 GB/8 GB RAM, 128/256 internal storage, and a large 6000 mAh battery with 45W wired charging and SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge technology. It is available in two colours i.e Aurora Green, Mist White.

Through ColorOS 15, the OPPO A5 introduces a series of AI features that help to deliver fluid performance alongside a smarter, more efficient, and more creative user experience. These include Google Gemini AI assistant, which together help to streamline everyday tasks and boost productivity across a broad range of applications.

The OPPO A5 is available for purchase across all OPPO Kenya stores countrywide and OPPO Kenya website at a Recommended retail price of Ksh. 21,999 for the 6 GB+128 GB model and Ksh. 25,999 for the 8 GB +256 GB model.

The device is also available for Lipa pole pole option through Onfon Mobile with a deposit of 20%.

A5 (6+128) Ksh 4,500 deposit daily payment of Ksh. 110

A5 (8+256) Ksh 5,200deposit with daily payment of Ksh. 125

OPPO A5 Specifications

Network: 2G/3G/4G/5G

Dimensions: 6.52 x 3.00 x 0.31 inches

Weight: 194 grams

SIM: Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM

Screen: 6.67 inch with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection

OS: Android 15, ColorOS 15

Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 6300 (6 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G57 MC2

Internal storage: 256GB

RAM: 8GB

Main Camera:

Dual

50 MP, f/1.8, (wide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (wide)

Selfie camera: Single 8 MP (wide)

Battery: 6000 mAh with 45W wired charging + SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge

Colours: Aurora Green, Mist White