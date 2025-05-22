Shares

Aleph and Spotify have expanded their partnership that makes Aleph Spotify’s advertising sales partner in 80+ markets, providing access to 20,000+ advertisers. This includes Kenya.

Spotify Advertising has been modernizing its ad tech, strengthening its partnerships and deepening its human expertise to make it easier for advertisers to buy, create, measure, and get clear results. Spotify Ads Manager has more targeting capabilities, new 1P & 3P measurement solutions, and new outcome-based objectives. This helps help advertisers create, optimise, and measure their Spotify campaigns, including Spotify Pixel, Custom Audiences, key third-party partnerships and a new App Installs objective.

Aleph has been working with Spotify since 2013, when the initial partnership started with four countries. The newly partnership brings Aleph’s suite of services, including local media sales, payment solutions, creative support, and performance-driven automation.

Aleph’s teams will have access to Spotify’s Ads Manager to guide advertisers and agencies to leverage the platform’s full potential of advertising formats and targeting capabilities.

Key benefits for advertisers working with Spotify Ads Manager through Aleph include:

1. Access to Spotify’s ad formats: Advertisers will be able to utilize Spotify’s unique audio and video ad formats to craft engaging campaigns. Spotify recently introduced new ad formats available on Ads Manager, including Canvas and Opt-in Video. These new formats reimagine what ads on Spotify can be and how advertisers can engage with people through sight and sound.

2. Objective-based buying: The Ads Manager will allow advertisers to choose goals like reach, impressions, clicks, or video views for highly targeted campaigns. Spotify recently announced new outcome-based objectives to help advertisers of all sizes create, optimise, and measure their Spotify campaigns, including a new App Installs objective and a new Website Traffic Objective.

3. Lower costs: Flexible daily or lifetime budgets make Spotify advertising more accessible and cost-effective for partners thanks to Aleph’s campaign management.

“We are thrilled to partner with Spotify on a global scale, and especially excited and happy to extend the partnership to include Sub-Saharan Africa, namely in South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania and Uganda,” said Stephen Newton, Managing Director Sub-Saharan Africa at Aleph. “Our shared commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional value for advertisers makes this a natural partnership.”

Aleph is provides digital media solutions, connecting over 22,000 advertisers in more than 100 primarily emerging markets, including Sub-Saharan Africa. Aleph provides advertising services through partnerships with major platforms like Spotify, Twitter, Snapchat, Pinterest, and TikTok. In Sub-Saharan Africa, Aleph supports advertisers with tailored solutions, including platform-specific strategies, performance-driven automation, and creative support through its in-house agency, SELVA.