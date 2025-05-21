Shares

A high-level delegation of European Union Ambassadors, led by H.E. Henriette Geiger, the EU Ambassador to Kenya, is currently undertaking a three-day visit to Samburu, Isiolo, and Laikipia counties. From May 20 to 22, 2025, the envoys are engaging with county government leaders, business representatives, academics, and researchers to strengthen regional ties and advance key development initiatives.

Others in attendance are: Ambassadors of Austria, H.E Dr. Christian Fellner; the Czech Republic, H.E Nicol Adamcová; Denmark, H.E Stephan Schønemann; Finland, H.E Pirkka Tapiola; France, H.E Arnaud Suquet; Germany, H.E Sebastian Groth; Ireland, H.E Catriona Ingoldsby; and Sweden, Charge d’Affairs Helge Flard

This visit seeks to underscore the EU’s unwavering commitment to supporting Kenya’s sustainable development through strategic focus areas: climate action and security, biodiversity conservation, and digital inclusion.

This joint visit marks a continuation of the EU’s engagement across Kenya, building on previous missions to the coastal counties of Mombasa, Kwale, and Tana River in 2023, and last year’s visit to western counties including Homa Bay and Migori.

A key highlight of the visit includes the European Union Heads of Mission seeing firsthand the impact of the EU’s Global Gateway initiative at Girgir Primary School in Samburu East. Here, a crucial last-mile internet connectivity project is linking rural schools to reliable digital networks, enhancing digital access and educational opportunities for young learners. The project also champions sustainable energy through the school’s solar-powered infrastructure.

The delegation’s activities extended to Kalama Conservancy, where they explored vital rangeland restoration and carbon sequestration projects. These initiatives are designed to promote climate resilience and peacebuilding among pastoralist communities. The envoys also launched the Attan Water Project in Nakupratt Conservancy, Isiolo, a critical endeavor that improves access to water for both local communities and wildlife, thereby helping to reduce resource-based conflicts and fostering coexistence.

Beyond project visits, the Ambassadors are engaging with county leaders and civil society organizations in Isiolo and Laikipia. These dialogues cover a range of pressing issues, including local conflict resolution efforts, digital spatial planning, and the digitization of land records, which are supported by the EU-funded Digital Land Governance Programme. The delegation also reviewed conservation work at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, focusing on the protection of critically endangered wildlife, such as the northern white rhino.