Shares

The Emerging Africa & Asia Infrastructure Fund (EAAIF), a Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) company managed by Ninety One, has successfully completed a $325 million debt raise. The new funding brings EAAIF’s total recent capital raises to $620 million.

The new financing round saw strong participation from a global consortium of public and private investors. Allianz Global Investors (AGI) led the charge on behalf of Allianz Group, committing €100 million. ABSA provided $75 million and Standard Bank contributed an additional $50 million to existing facilities. Japanese multinational bank Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) extended a $50 million credit facility, while Swedfund allocated €40 million. This new debt package builds on EAAIF’s previous $294 million capital raise secured in 2024.

The financing will enable EAAIF to deploy over $1 billion in investment to critical infrastructure projects across these regions by 2028, all while generating sustainable development impact and positive returns. EAAIF’s investment strategy is focused on assets that advance digital economies, scale transition infrastructure, and reshape power markets.

The Asia-Pacific region alone faces an infrastructure and climate financing shortfall of at least $800 billion, while only about 23% of Africa’s climate finance needs are currently being met.

Since its inception in 2001, EAAIF has committed over $3 billion to more than 125 infrastructure projects across 25+ countries and 10 sectors in Africa and Asia.

Martijn Proos, Co-head of EM Alternative Credit at Ninety One and Managing Director for EAAIF**, expressed his gratitude: “These successful subsequent debt raises highlight global investors’ confidence in EAAIF’s ability to create attractive investment solutions that seize untapped opportunities in fast-growth markets. By strengthening our capital base and diversifying our funding sources, we are favourably positioned to drive business growth and economic transformation through private infrastructure debt investment in pioneering infrastructure. We thank Allianz, ABSA, Standard Bank, SMBC, and SwedFund for their continued support.”