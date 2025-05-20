Shares

Guaranty Trust Bank Kenya (GTBank Kenya) is the headline Sponsor of the Ol-Pejeta Conservancy @20 Golf Tournament. The event will take place on 31st May 2025 at the Nanyuki Golf Club.

The tournament marks a milestone as Ol Pejeta Conservancy celebrates 20 years of dedicated wildlife conservation. GTBank has committed Ksh. 500,000 to support the tournament, and promote sustainable conservation initiatives that benefit both Kenya’s most treasured wildlife and local communities.

“Our sponsorship of the OPC@20 Golf Tournament goes beyond supporting sports; it’s a demonstration of our commitment to wildlife conservation. We believe that thriving communities and sustainable wildlife management go hand in hand and through this sponsorship, GTBank aims to champion both”, remarked, Jubril Adeniji GTBank East Africa Regional Managing Director.

For two decades, Ol Pejeta Conservancy has been at the forefront of wildlife conservation, with a key focus on its efforts to protect endangered species like the last two remaining northern white rhinos on Earth. The OPC@20 Golf Tournament celebrates this milestone and reinforces the ongoing need for collaborative efforts to sustain Kenya’s rich biodiversity.

“We are thrilled to Welcome GTBank as our Headline Sponsor for the OPC@20 Golf Tournament. Their generous support not only enhances the experience for participants but also contributes to our broader mission of conservation and community development,” said Mr. Ken Kimani, the Chief Commercial Officer at Ol Pejeta Conservancy.

The OPC@20 Golf Tournament is expected to draw elite Golfers, corporate leaders, and influencers from across the region. The event marks a significant 20-years in conservation excellence and offers participants a unique platform to align with a world-renowned cause.

Other sponsors of the tournament include Kenya Airways, Mount Kenya Wildlife Estate, Kings Collection, CFAO Mobility, Laikipia Conservancies Association, AMREF, Le Rustique, Maiyan Resort, Fairmont Mt. Kenya Safari Club, Serena Hotels, and Lofty Canopy.