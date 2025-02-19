Shares

East Africa’s leading female percussionist, Kasiva Mutua has released her debut album Desturi (tradition). The 11-track album explores themes like African identity, the power of love, women rights and spirituality.

Kasiva who is stepping into an extraordinary new chapter shared what her debut album symbolizes, “Desturi is like a birthing ceremony for me, where I finally share my heart’s deepest conversations, all while honoring the rhythm that has always guided me. Desturi is where my silent conversations, curiosity, and the unspoken thoughts come alive. It’s a pathway of looking at our traditions and hence our identities; choosing what serves us, and giving ourselves permission to simply – become.”

Twende Mbele is an anthem of empowerment and unity celebrating African culture, leadership, cohesion and resilience. Amidst the recent unrest witnessed in major parts of Africa, this song serves as an uplifting and motivational anthem, encouraging people to move forward with determination. Kasiva says, “I wrote this song as a call for Africans of all backgrounds to keep moving forward—socially, economically, culturally and environmentally. Every step forward contributes to progress, leading to victory, economic liberation, peace, stability and prosperity.”

Ndikweteela draws from the rhythmic influences of Maloya music from La Réunion, coastal Kenya’s Chakacha traditions and Isukuti beats from Western Kenya.

Album tracklist