Africa Is A Planet has partnered with Global Exhibitions Inc. to host the Africa Hair Market at the Sarit Expo Centre on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Africa Is A Planet is an organization dedicated to promoting sustainability and empowering small enterprises,

The innovative event introduces a unique and cost-effective way to exhibit: shelves. This approach embraces the sharing economy model, offering startups and SMEs in the haircare, skincare, beauty, and fashion industries an affordable avenue to showcase their products in a state-of-the-art event space.

For just Ksh 2,300, exhibitors gain access to:

A well-lit flat shelf to display their products.

Stickers with QR codes directing customers to their online platforms.

Support from a sales representative guiding customer connections.

Professional product photography.

A feature in the event’s video podcast and post-event catalogue.

This new approach is designed to make it easier for Kenya’s most promising startups to showcase their work while keeping costs manageable. In doing so, the Africa Hair Market is contributing directly to the ease of doing business metric in the country.

The event has garnered support from key stakeholders, including:

Joramlocks (Gold Sponsor), a leader in hair solutions.

Domiana Mwangangi of Skin Sol, empowering skincare innovation.

Terry Muikamba, a media personality and founder of Her Way Studios, who is committed to connecting with and uplifting women-led businesses exhibiting at the event.

“As KNCCI Nairobi Chapter, we are committed to creating opportunities that drive growth for SMEs, particularly in industries with significant potential for job creation and innovation. The Africa Hair Market offers an accessible platform for small businesses to connect, network, and thrive in a sustainable way,” says Christine Mwende, CEO of KNCCI Nairobi Chapter.

“At Global Exhibitions Inc., we are proud to support this game-changing initiative that aligns with our vision of inclusive business growth,” adds Edwin Masivo, Country Director of Global Exhibitions Inc.

“Our goal is to deliver a bustling market environment with a wide range of stakeholders exchanging value, using the economic and efficient potential of a state-of-the-art space like Sarit Expo Centre,” adds Keith Oleng, Projects Manager and founder of Africa Is A Planet.

Adding to the value of this event is the co-located financial literacy conference, Hela Storytellas, now in its 5th edition. With the theme, “The Sharing Economy – Exploring how shared resources and responsibilities create the best value in Africa’s business landscape,” the talks will provide actionable financial insights tailored to the haircare, skincare, beauty, and fashion industries. This conference offers attendees the tools and strategies needed to succeed in these fast-growing sectors.

This is more than an exhibition—it’s an ecosystem of collaboration, value-sharing, and creativity. 700+ visitors are expected to attend, offering exhibitors unparalleled visibility and opportunities to network.