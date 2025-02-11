Shares

Get ready for a thrilling ride as Brad Pitt stars in the upcoming Formula 1 movie, simply titled F1. The action-packed film promises to immerse audiences in the heart-pounding world of Formula 1 racing, capturing the speed, intensity, and drama of the sport like never before.

Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1 driver who makes a comeback after a devastating crash that forced him into retirement. He’s recruited by a team owner (played by Javier Bardem) to mentor a young and talented rookie driver (Damson Idris). Together, they must navigate the challenges of the track and the fierce competition to reach the top.

F1 is directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on Top Gun: Maverick, and boasts a cast that includes Kerry Condon and Tobias Menzies. The film is produced in collaboration with Formula 1, with Lewis Hamilton serving as an executive producer.

Filming took place during actual Grand Prix weekends, capturing real race footage and featuring cameos from current F1 drivers. F1 is scheduled for release in theaters worldwide on June 25, 2025, with a North American release on June 27, 2025.

The F1 trailer is below