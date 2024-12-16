Shares

The inaugural Equity Golf tournament was held at the Karen Country Club for nearly 150 Equity Bank customers in Nairobi.

Chrispine Sankale emerged victorious, claiming the title of best golfer, while Elijah Adul and Ndirangu Kariuki secured the first and second runner-up positions, respectively. Customers and Equity staff played alongside each other.

At the awards ceremony, Equity Bank Kenya Managing Director Moses Nyabanda expressed his gratitude to the customers for their enthusiastic participation. “This tournament was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the past year at Equity Bank and connect with our valued customers,” he remarked, highlighting the bank’s long-standing relationships with many attendees. He noted the significant financial growth some customers had experienced since their initial engagements with the bank.

Mr. Nyabanda emphasized Equity Group’s comprehensive financial services offerings beyond traditional banking, including insurance, investment, and digital financial solutions. He reiterated the Group’s commitment to serving its customers’ evolving needs.

Equity Bank’s CX Design Lead, Richie Sobayeni, achieved the distinction of best staff golfer. Among the customer participants, Rose Catherine secured the longest drive and top player in the first nine holes, while Norman Waithaka dominated the second nine. Muthoni Muturi and Raymond Nyamweya won the nearest-to-the-pin awards for the ladies’ and men’s categories, respectively. Hillary Langat achieved the longest drive in the men’s category.

Ms. Catherine praised Equity’s initiative, emphasizing the parallel between the interactive nature of golf and the importance of understanding customer needs in banking. She played her round with fellow Equity customers Mary Mungai, Engineer Joe Ngacha, and Muthoni Muturi.