As a teacher one is always excited about the new opportunity and the chance to bring perspective into the classroom, shape minds and influence futures. But some practices, like assigning homework, have been so ingrained in the education system that they go unquestioned—until now. The integration of AI in assisting children with homework is becoming increasingly relevant in educational systems worldwide.

The use of AI to generate high-quality assignments fundamentally undermines the educational value of homework, as it has traditionally been conceived. Students could easily submit AI-generated work that did not represent their learning, or skills. This is not to say that students shouldn’t use AI; rather, it highlights the importance of guiding students on how to use AI responsibly and effectively for research at home.

AI is a powerful tool, much like a hammer. In the right context, it can build and create. Misused, it can cause harm. In education, AI should be leveraged to complement and enhance learning, not substitute for the student’s intellectual effort. Teachers can promote more in-class assignments to effectively assess each student’s understanding and abilities. Over time, familiarity with students’ writing styles and skills helps teachers identify when AI might have been used in assignments. Personal connection and familiarity are key to effective teaching and assessment.

Guided Use of AI for research and brainstorming should be encouraged while doing assignments with critical evaluation and editing of the generated content. This helps learners develop analytical skills and maintain their voice in their work. Teachers should not shy away from using AI to streamline administrative tasks, generate lesson plans, or even create tests. This can free up more time for personalized instruction and student engagement.

The evolving role of AI in education is a topic of global debate. There is the necessity of integrating AI into teaching while maintaining a critical perspective. When used appropriately, AI can enhance educational outcomes, however, over-reliance might undermine the development of essential skills in students. In time, will AI replace teachers? Absolutely not! Teachers who will not adopt the use of AI will be replaced by those who will be using AI.

The landscape of education is changing and teachers should be flexible enough to adapt to advancements in technology. AI has made it easier than ever for students to outsource their learning, which can be detrimental if not managed properly. By focusing on in-class assignments and guided use of AI, educators can foster a learning environment that values authentic student effort and promotes critical thinking. This approach not only respects the integrity of education but also prepares students to navigate a world where AI is increasingly prevalent.

By William Mwangi, Crawford International School Principal-Senior School