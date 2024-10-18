Shares

In a world where the job market is becoming increasingly unpredictable, the partnership between I&M Foundation, The King’s Trust International (KTI) and Asante Africa Foundation presents a powerful model for addressing youth unemployment through innovative and dynamic job creation strategies. This collaboration, formalized in the Enterprise Challenge (EC) Programme, could be the key to unlocking Kenya’s untapped potential. The Programme which is designed to develop and encourage an entrepreneurial spirit and business knowledge amongst high school students targets 6,300 learners from 22 schools in Narok, Samburu, Marsabit and Turkana Counties over a three-year period.

The job market in Kenya, like much of the world, is experiencing significant shifts. Data gathered by German market research and business data analysis company Statista shows that only 563,000 students were enrolled in Kenyan universities during the 2022/23 academic year, an increase from roughly 562,100 in 2021/22. With 85% of employment opportunities found in the informal sector, it is evident that traditional educational pathways are no longer sufficient to meet the employment needs of today’s youth. Programs like the Enterprise Challenge are crucial as they target young people and foster their entrepreneurial skills before they graduate into a world that might not have a formal job waiting for them.

The importance of entrepreneurship cannot be overstated, especially in rural and marginalised areas. According to the World Bank, SMEs make up approximately 98% of all businesses and contribute about 80% of total employment in Kenya. For many students in remote schools, entrepreneurship offers a path out of poverty and unemployment, two challenges that have long plagued regions like Marsabit and Turkana. By equipping young people with the tools to build businesses, the program is not just creating jobs for these individuals but fostering economic development within the entire community.

We cannot ignore the power of the “trickle-down” effect that successful youth businesses can have. Local enterprises driven by youth are more likely to reinvest profits within their own communities, leading to broader economic empowerment. The program, through its hands-on approach, encourages innovation and social responsibility, vital components for sustainable growth. The triple bottom line framework, where extra points are awarded for ethical and sustainable business ideas, is a brilliant move. It pushes participants to not only think about profits but also about their environmental and social impact.

One of the most exciting aspects of the Enterprise Challenge programme is its integration of technology through the Enterprise Computer Game, a business simulation platform developed by KTI. This digital learning tool allows young people to simulate running a business, from staffing decisions to pricing models and ethical practices. In an increasingly digitised world, providing students with this type of experience is invaluable. It prepares them to navigate the complexities of the modern economy while also giving them a sense of ownership and control over their futures.

For rural youth who often have limited access to digital devices and the internet, this aspect of the program is a game-changer. By integrating technology into the learning process, the program addresses the glaring issue of digital exclusion in rural Kenya. As the world becomes more digital, this initiative not only teaches entrepreneurial skills but also helps students bridge the digital divide, setting them up for success in the global economy.

The Enterprise Challenge Programme stands out by focusing on entrepreneurial skills. By targeting high school students in remote areas such as Narok, Samburu, Marsabit and Turkana counties, this initiative is addressing two key issues: the isolation of rural youth from mainstream economic opportunities and the severe lack of employment options in these regions.

More than just an academic exercise, the Programme pushes students to conceptualise, develop and pitch actual business ideas, providing them with real-world skills and experience in creating their own livelihoods.

What makes this initiative particularly promising is its scalability and its potential to be a model for other countries facing similar employment challenges. KTI’s success in rolling out the Enterprise Challenge programme in countries like Tanzania, Uganda and Ghana, where youth unemployment is similarly critical, demonstrates that this model works. Expanding the programme to Kenya, with support from I&M Foundation, is the next logical step. With a commitment to scaling up, there is a real opportunity to create a generation of young, empowered entrepreneurs across the country.

However, as we look to the future, it is essential to think about how programs like these can be sustained and expanded. More stakeholders from both the private and public sectors must come on board to provide the necessary support and mentorship. Additionally, government policies need to align with such initiatives, offering incentives to young entrepreneurs and creating a more favourable environment for small businesses to thrive.

Kenya’s job market presents both challenges and opportunities and while the formal sector may not absorb all graduates, initiatives like the Enterprise Challenge Programme offer an innovative solution to the growing problem of youth unemployment. By focusing on entrepreneurship, technology and sustainability, the program prepares the youth not just for survival, but for leadership in shaping the future economy.

The I&M Foundation, King’s Trust International and Asante Africa Foundation partnership offers an unprecedented opportunity to uplift young people and create lasting, meaningful change in some of Kenya’s most underserved regions. This is not just job creation; this is nation-building at its finest.

By Mr James Gatere, Head of I & M Foundation