13 year old Elizabeth Cassidy has won in the ladies’ category at the Mombasa Open International Chess Tournament that was hosted by Light International School in Nyali. She registered an excellent 5 points to emerge as the best player. She plays for the KCB Chess Team.

Cassidy, tied at the top with Fide Master, Joyce Nyaruai, who also recorded 5 points at the event that was graced by 350 top chess players from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan and Somalia.

Commenting after their victory, Nyaruai said: “This win is about the investment KCB has made in its team. The recent addition of Cassidy injected an impetus into the team and the results speak for itself. I had a tough fixture against Mutisya Julie of Equity in the six round. An excellent player who gave me a run for my money but, I am happy because KCB has once again proved that it is a force to be reckoned with.”

The competition drew players who competed in different categories; open section, ladies category, juniors, U17 rated players and Group category (Universities, corporates, primary and high schools).

The top player in the open section took home Ksh. 50, 000, the lady winner bagged Ksh.. 20, 000, U17 winner was awarded Ksh. 20, 000, the Junior winner got a prize trophy as well as the corporate team.

KCB, who had a contingent of ten players representing the team finished second in the corporate category with 10 points behind Equity Bank who garnered 13 points to be crowned winners. NCBA on the other hand was a distant third with 6 points.

Teenage Sensation Brian Irungu and fast rising star Robert Mcligeyo tied in second place with 5 points each in the open section and were awarded KShs. 30, 000 each.

KCB will resume action this coming weekend in the FIDE rated Nairobi County Chess Championship to be staged at the WADI Degla Club, Runda.