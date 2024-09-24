Shares

The Kenya Association of Records Managers and Archivists (KARMA) has announced the 8th edition of its Annual Conference, on November 4th to 8th at the Lake Naivasha Resort.

This year’s event, themed From Digitalization to Digital Transformation, will serve as a pivotal forum for advancing the future of Records and Archives Management (RAM) in an increasingly digital landscape.

The five-day event will guide organizations in evolving from simply digitizing documents to creating fully digital workflows that harness the power of emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, and advanced analytics. The event will also highlight the role of leadership in steering digital transformation, while addressing key challenges like cybersecurity, data protection, and system integration. Attendees will also gain a deep understanding of how records management is a strategic asset for organizational growth, compliance, and efficiency.

Since its inception in 2010, KARMA has been championing the growth and professional development of records and archives management practitioners. Through education, research, and collaborative partnerships, the association continues to empower RAM professionals to adapt and thrive in a fast-evolving industry. The upcoming conference aims to further KARMA’s mission by offering a platform to explore the latest trends in digital transformation, foster collaboration across sectors, and enhance best practices in RAM.

The association has 1,800 registered members from various organizations in the public, private, and non-governmental sectors. This number is expected to grow to 3,000 within the next two years, reflecting the growing recognition of records management as a critical function across industries. The 2024 KARMA Conference seeks to attract around 400 attendees, including professionals from RAM, ICT, policy makers, and other sectors responsible for managing records.

Speaking ahead of the Conference, Dr. Cleophas Ambira, Chairman, KARMA said, “Digital transformation is no longer a luxury. It is a necessity for organizations looking to remain competitive in today’s fast-paced business environment. At KARMA, we believe records management is at the core of this evolution, ensuring that information is not only accessible but also secure and strategically leveraged. Effective records and archives management is the backbone of every successful business.”