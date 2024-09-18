Shares

Mawingu, an Internet Service Provider (ISP), has announced the expansion of its network to Mandera county, bringing the number of counties to 30 that the ISP has connected to its network across the country. The expansion to Mandera brings Mawingu’s connection to 30 counties in Kenya, providing more than 19,500 home and business customers with internet connection.

In its second H2 2024 progress update, Mawingu’s CEO, Mr. Farouk Ramji said, “Mawingu marks yet another milestone towards our long-term vision of making meaningful connectivity accessible to more Kenyans at very competitive price points, comparative to other service providers, by building sustainable, flexible infrastructure in underserved regions. Our progressive expansion into more counties across Kenya, with a focus on providing meaningful Internet to these unserved and underserved areas has been largely informed by key learnings and strategic insights.”

Mawingu has also enhanced its network coverage in Garissa County with an investment in fibre delivery infrastructure. The ISP will be laying more than 30 kilometres of fibre to improve its connectivity experience in the county.

Ramji concluded, “Mawingu remains committed to going the extra mile to truly meet our customers at their connectivity point of need. To this end, we are firmly focused on expediting our mid-term growth strategy of expanding our connectivity to additional counties across Kenya.”