Internet service provider, Mawingu, has announced the expansion of its network to Taveta Town in Taita Taveta County. The company plans to provide affordable Internet and hopefully unlock opportunities in digital for households and businesses.

This brings the number of counties to 26 that the company has so far connected across the country.

In its initial progress update for 2024, Mawingu’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Farouk Ramji said: “Our expansion into Taveta Town marks another milestone met towards our long-term vision of making meaningful connectivity accessible to more Kenyans. The digital economy in the country is rapidly expanding and we want to support more Kenyans to tap into the knowledge and connections that it provides.”

Mawingu has 15,000 active customers and it is currently testing fibre to the home in some existing markets, as it seeks to improve Internet quality.

Mawingu has a network transmission fabric comprised of 75 towers (base stations), which are backhauled directly to dedicated fibre trunks and high-capacity microwave links with diversity and high levels of redundancy built into the architecture. Cumulatively, Mawingu has 158 base stations on its network.

The ISP secured Ksh. 1.12 billion in funding in 2023 to support its expansion drive across the country. The company aims to connect 250,000 Kenyan households and businesses in the next five years.