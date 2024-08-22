Shares

Rosslyn Riviera Mall has announced its grand reopening after an extensive revamp. The grand reopening offered an array of curated experiences and activities designed to elevate the shopping and leisure experience for all visitors.

As part of the revamp, Rosslyn Riviera Mall has introduced several new features and amenities that enhance the overall visitor experience. These include updated interior designs, expanded dining options, and improved retail spaces.

To celebrate the reopening, the mall has curated a series of exciting activities and events that will run throughout the coming months. Revelers at the mall will enjoy live music performances and art exhibitions to themed family weekends and wellness workshops. Shoppers can also look forward to exclusive in-store promotions, pop-up markets featuring local artisans, and culinary experiences that showcase the best of Nairobi’s food scene.

Joshua Muinde, CEO at Rosslyn Riviera Mall said, “Our goal with this revamp was to create a space that not only meets the needs of our community but also offers a unique and engaging experience for all our visitors. We have curated a wide range of activities that will appeal to both our loyal customers and new visitors, making Rosslyn Riviera Mall a destination where people can shop, dine, and socialize.”

“We believe that sustainability is not just a trend but a responsibility. We have implemented eco-friendly practices that contribute to a healthier environment for our community while offering a shopping experience that is both luxurious and sustainable,” says Muinde, who has also taken the chance to welcome the Mall’s newest tenant.

Vikkie Oh Atelier has gained recognition for its bold, stylish, and comfortable ready-to-wear garments primarily crafted from African print, known as Ankara. The brand’s innovative approach fuses African and Western designs, resulting in fashion-forward, timeless, and versatile pieces that resonate with the confident, contemporary Afropolitan individual. The shop will feature an array of garments that seamlessly blend Ankara with other fabrics like lace, satin, silk, chiffon, denim, and more.

In addition to its green infrastructure, Rosslyn Riviera Mall is host to eco-conscious retailers and dining establishments that share the its commitment to sustainability.