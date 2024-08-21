Shares

Wegagen Bank has officially launched its international pre-paid Visa card service. The service will enable customers of the Bank, embassy staff, and international organization employees to make global payments without the need to carry cash.

The launch event was held in Mekelle, Ethiopia, and was attended by the Head of the Bureau of Culture and Tourism under the Interim Administration of Tigray, Atsbeha G/Egziabher (PhD), the Bank’s senior management, Visa representatives, members of the Ethiopian Diaspora, and other guests.

In his speech, Atsbeha G/Egziabher (PhD), urged the Ethiopian diaspora to actively participate in the region’s tourism and investment opportunities. He also commended Wegagen Bank on its international prepaid Visa card services and further exclaimed that the Bank should strive to advance its digital banking solutions.

The country manager of Visa Inc, Ato Yared Endale, emphasized that digital transformation will be a key driver of economic growth. He added that Visa Inc has set up local operations in Ethiopia, one of 10 offices across Africa, so as to support and strengthen the local financial ecosystems.

Yared also noted that the Visa card enables individuals to fully engage in the mainstream economy by broadening access to international financial services. He added that Visa Inc. is committed to collaborating with Wegagen Bank to avail a range of digital services accessible to the community.

In addition to its conventional and interest-free Wegagen Amana banking services, Wegagen Bank also provides services to its customers. The Bank also recently launched a digital loan service application called Efoyta, designed to support citizens involved in micro, small, and medium enterprises by providing easy access to credit services.