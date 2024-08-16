Shares

Simon Javan Okelo is a Kenyan artist, podcaster, creative entrepreneur, and festival founder and director. He is set to headline a concert this Friday at the Alliance Française de Nairobi’s garden stage alongside the One Vibe Band.

The event is a celebration of his recently released album, Madaraka Vibes, and will also feature surprise guests. Advance tickets for the concert are available for purchase via HustleSasa, at Ksh. 800. Tickets at the gate will be Ksh. 1,000.

Okelo is the founder of One Vibe Media and Madaraka Festival, the biggest platform supporting Kenyan and East African music in the United States. The concert will serve as a lead-up to this year’s edition of the Madaraka Festival set to be hosted in Kenya on 14th December.

The Madaraka Festival was first held in Washington State in 2014. Over the past decade, it has become one of the largest African music festivals. In 2023, the festival exceeded expectations by reaching over 25,000 people physically and 30 million virtually across six metropolitan cities in the US through their partnership with Live Nation. The Festival seeks to increase the visibility of East African artists by presenting their work in larger venues and new markets around the world. Simon’s efforts have garnered significant media attention, with features in prominent outlets such as CNN, Voice of America, and others.

Simon’s debut album Madaraka Vibes is a testament to his artistic growth and dedication to creative expression. The album, a compilation of songs from the past decade of the Madaraka Festival, takes listeners on a journey through his experiences and collaborations with artists worldwide. This body of work not only highlights his development as an artist but also serves as a means for Simon to manage his mental health through creative endeavors.

Simon Javan Okelo says, “This concert is a chance to share ‘Madaraka Vibes’ with my Kenyan audience and celebrate the incredible journey of the Madaraka Festival,” adding, “I am excited to give a taste of what’s to come at the Kenyan edition of the festival in December.”