Rockey Africa Limited has announced a partnership with Jewell Souls Foundation, a non-governmental Charity Organization committed to changing the lives of orphans and vulnerable

children in society.

The partnership includes Kes 200,000 spread over four months, and an MOU signed to provide food supplies to the organization for the same time period. This will see over 80 children affiliated with the foundation receive the nutrition they need to stay energized and motivated in school.

Through this initiative, Rockey Africa Limited and Jewell Souls Foundation will work together to supply regular, nutritious meals to children, fostering a healthier and more conducive learning environment. The program is designed to address the pressing issue of child hunger, which significantly affects school attendance and performance.

Carol Ndung’u, Jewell Souls Director, said, “When we say food is a basic need, most people just hear it in passing. For these children, however, this food is the motivation behind them staying focused in school and the only thing keeping them away from the streets fending for themselves.”

Beyond foodstuff, Rockey Africa also donated electronic equipment to Laurence Amuli, a young TVET student with the dream of becoming an electrician. Lawrence is a young man, passionate about technology and the possible future it holds for him.

Lawrence’s dream of pursuing formal education was cut short when he was just out of primary school due to financial constraints. Now, he wishes to pursue an uncommon path and eagerly join a polytechnic to become an electrician. Proof of his wit and skill is a Bluetooth speaker that he made from scratch, which he showcased to the team during the first visit.

“Our purpose at Rockey Africa is to change one life at a time and hope for a chain reaction. We are committed to ensuring that everyone has an equal chance at life regardless of their background or past. Our partnership with Jewell Souls today is a testament to that commitment, ensuring we do not deny our children a fair chance at life by missing school because of food.” said Robert Kamau Wachira Rockey Africa’s CEO.

Together, Rockey Africa Limited and Jewell Souls Foundation are committed to creating lasting, positive impacts in the community, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive academically and personally.