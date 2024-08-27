Shares

In a bid to combat crime and social deviance in Kawangware, Rockey Africa Foundation has partnered with Crossover Basketball Ambassadors (CBA), a Kenyan non-profit Christian ministry, to sponsor a locally held basketball tournament.

The tournament which was held on 24th, August 2024 at Gatina Primary Grounds in Kawangware, was a resounding success, drawing participation of 120 children and youth as low as 11 years old.

This partnership, supported by a KES 150,000 sponsorship from Rockey Africa Foundation, is part of a broader mission to create positive change in the community through sports and mentorship.

The tournament showcased intense competition across four categories: Under 11, Under 13, Under 15 (Boys and Girls), and Seniors. In the Under 11 category, Team Shaddy dominated Team Gitau with a 4-0 victory. Team Gitau bounced back in the Under 13 category, securing a 24-14 win over Team Shaddy. The Under 15 Girls’ match saw Team Gitau overpower Team Shaddy 45-29, while the Under 15 Boys’ game ended with Team Gitau triumphing 40-19. However, in the Senior division, Team Shaddy took command, routing Team Gitau 94-64.

“Today, we are here at Gatina Primary to mark the conclusion of our week-long camp, where we have been instilling moral values in our young people through bible studies and basketball. This program, which we initiated last year, aims to combat crime and social issues like drug abuse in the slums. We have witnessed tremendous growth, with overwhelming support from the community as they continue to bring their children to participate. Today’s tournament drew over 120 kids and youth, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to our key partner, Rockey Africa Foundation, for their support in making this initiative a success.” Said Danniel Ochieng Omondi, Coach, CBA

The event not only showcased the athletic talent of the youth but also emphasized the role of sports in steering young people away from crime and deviant behaviors.

Crossover Basketball Ambassadors, founded in 2023, is dedicated to transforming lives in the slums through a holistic approach that combines sports, Bible study, and community service. Since its inception, CBA has seen encouraging growth, with 185 children currently enrolled in its basketball facility in Kawangware, next to Gatina Primary School. The organization’s mission is to empower children and youth to become positive influences in their communities, breaking the cycle of crime and deviance that often plagues underserved areas.

Robert Kamau Wachira Rockey Africa’s CEO underscored the significance of this partnership: “At Rockey Africa, we believe in the power of community and the transformative impact that sports can have on young lives. By supporting Crossover Basketball Ambassadors, we are investing in a future where the youth of Kawangware can rise above the challenges of their environment and build a brighter, safer community.”

The partnership goes beyond just one tournament. CBA’s programs include basketball camps, which offer a week-long immersive experience combining basketball training with Bible study, as well as regular tournaments held during school holidays. Additionally, CBA conducts Bible study sessions and community service initiatives such as clean-ups and tree planting, all aimed at fostering a sense of responsibility, discipline, and faith among the youth.

As CBA continues to make strides in reducing crime and promoting positive behavior in Kawangware, partnerships like the one with Rockey Africa Foundation are vital. This collaboration is a powerful example of how community-driven efforts can create lasting change, giving young people the tools they need to lead lives of purpose and integrity.