Ghana’s capital Accra is set to host the inaugural Green Film Festival (GFF) from October 11th to 12th this year across multiple locations in the city. The two-day event will merge the power of storytelling with urgent environmental themes, fostering a profound connection between its participants and the natural world.

The Green Film Festival is designed to inspire sustainable living and ecological responsibility from individuals and institutions. By showcasing a curated selection of impactful films that explore the impact of climate change and environmental conservation, GFF seeks to enlighten and challenge viewers to reevaluate their environmental impact.

The festival’s films, workshops, and immersive experiences will explore five themes crucial to our planet’s future. These themes are biodiversity, activism, food, climate displacement, and wildlife conservation.

The festival is supported by key figures in the media and climate ecosystems including the CEO of the EIB Network Nathan Kwabena, Anokye Addisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, Vice-Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Working Group’s Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse, among others.

Attendees can look forward to daily screenings of 15 to 30-minute films, each selected for its ability to provoke thought and inspire climate action. Post-screening discussions and workshops will guide participants from awareness to practical action, empowering them to incorporate sustainable practices into their lives.

Speaking ahead of the festival, Isaac Aboah, Festival co-director stated, “The Green Film Festival is a critical initiative to mobilize our community around the pressing issues of climate change and environmental sustainability. Through the power of film, we can drive awareness and action, encouraging individuals and institutions to adopt sustainable practices. This festival is a testament to the role of creative media in shaping a more resilient and eco-conscious future.”

Filmmakers, environmental enthusiasts, and the general public have been invited to attend the festival.