ICP Hub Kenya has partnered with Kotani Pay a leading on-ramp/off-ramp infrastructure connecting Web3 users to local payment channels across the continent, as part of the Olympus Accelerator Programme.

ICP Hub Kenya is a pioneering tech hub dedicated to fostering awareness, education, and evangelism of the Internet Computer in East Africa,

This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organizations as they join forces to leverage their unique strengths and resources to drive the adoption of blockchain technology and empower aspiring and existing Web3 developers in East Africa.

By combining their expertise and networks, the two entities aim to ensure the Olympus Accelerator Programme attains its desired mission, as well as catalyze the growth of the blockchain ecosystem in the region and beyond.

Kotani Pay serves as a technology stack that enables blockchain protocols, dapps, and blockchain fintech companies to integrate seamlessly into local payment channels, offering them a reliable on-ramp and off-ramp service to reach a wider customer base in Africa.

By leveraging Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) technology to connect feature phone users and low-end smartphones to blockchain networks, Kotani Pay offers users an effective and seamless platform to off-ramp from crypto using a simple interface that does not require an internet connection, or the use of public and private keys.

The Olympus Accelerator Programme, stands out as a decentralized global acceleration platform that serves as a beacon for creative developers and innovative blockchain projects seeking to make their mark in the industry. Embracing an open-source ethos, Olympus sets itself apart by championing collaboration and transparency at every turn.

By welcoming startups and projects from diverse categories into its fold, the accelerator offers a comprehensive suite of resources, mentorship, and funding aimed at catalyzing their development journey and facilitating their seamless entry into the market.

Through a carefully curated blend of support mechanisms, including access to a network of seasoned mentors, cutting-edge tools and technologies, and strategic financial backing, Olympus empowers its participants to not only navigate the complexities of the blockchain landscape but also to realize their visions and propel their projects to new heights of success and impact.

With a firm commitment to fostering innovation and driving industry-wide progress, the Olympus Accelerator Programme stands as a testament to the transformative potential of decentralized collaboration and the boundless possibilities that emerge when creative minds converge in pursuit of a shared mission.

Kotani Pay plays a major role in promoting the success of the Olympus Accelerator Programme as it adds to the wealth of resources and mentorship opportunities that will be made accessible to attendees of this programme. By serving as a partner and mentor in the programme, Kotani Pay can help the next generation of web3 developers leverage the expertise of seasoned mentors, cutting-edge tools and technologies, and strategic financial support while enhancing its on-ramp/off-ramp infrastructure.

This partnership offers Kotani Pay the opportunity to accelerate its development, refine its offerings, expand its reach, and establish itself as a leading player in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, ultimately positioning the company for sustained growth and success in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

ICP Hub Kenya plays a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the Olympus Accelerator Programme by spearheading ecosystem growth and fostering the adoption of the Internet Computer and web3 aggregation strategy within Kenya ICP Hub Kenya serves as a critical link between innovative startup projects and the key resources and opportunities available by the Olympus Accelerator Programme.

Through its meticulous selection process, ICP Hub Kenya handpicked promising projects that demonstrated the potential for impactful contributions to the blockchain space, ensuring that only the most innovative and high-potential ventures are onboarded to the programme. Additionally, ICP Hub Kenya is dedicated to providing ongoing support and guidance to these creative minds, ensuring that they have access to the necessary resources, mentorship, and opportunities that will enable them to thrive and succeed within the accelerator programme.

The Olympus Accelerator’s open-source approach is a world-first in the accelerator landscape, promoting a collaborative environment where participants can contribute to and benefit from shared resources and collective expertise. This approach aligns with the ethos of blockchain technology, emphasizing decentralization, transparency, and community-driven development.

The partnership between ICP Hub Kenya and Kotani Pay represents a significant step forward in accelerating ICP adoption and blockchain innovation in the region. By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, this collaboration aims to drive the development and adoption of advanced blockchain solutions, contributing to the growth of a vibrant and dynamic blockchain ecosystem.

Yvonne Kagondu, Co-founder of ICP Hub Kenya, said “I am excited to announce our partnership with Kotani Pay for the Olympus Accelerator Programme. This collaboration unites our dedication to empowering creative developers and innovative blockchain projects currently seeking to make their mark in the industry. Participants stand to benefit from cutting-edge technological support, invaluable industry insights, and seamless financial integration, all aimed at accelerating the development and market entry of innovative blockchain projects. Together, we are committed to fostering a thriving ecosystem for blockchain innovation in Africa.”

Felix Macharia, CEO and Co-founder at Kotani Pay, said,“We are thrilled about this partnership between Kotani Pay and ICP Kenya for the Olympus Accelerator Program as it highlights founders’ invaluable role in shaping emerging industries like Web3. Founders have a unique opportunity to learn from each other, accelerating their growth and driving innovation. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to supporting aspiring entrepreneurs and developers in East Africa, empowering them to harness the transformative potential of blockchain technology. We believe that by sharing knowledge and collaborating, we can pave the way for millions of Africans to participate in the Web3 economy, driving sustainable development and prosperity across the continent.”