Faulu Bank has forged a partnership with Irri-Hub, an agriculture company specializing in technology-driven irrigation solutions. The collaboration aims to empower smallholder farmers by providing them with access to affordable, efficient, and sustainable irrigation products to enhance agricultural productivity and resilience in the face of climate change.

Irri-Hub Ke Limited leverages technology to develop innovative irrigation products tailored to the needs of smallholder farmers. Their solutions include rainwater harvesting technology, solar-powered irrigation systems, greenhouses, shade houses, screen houses, mulching technology, and agricultural nets. These enable farmers to increase agricultural productivity, improve nutrition security, and boost incomes.

The partnership between Faulu Bank and Irri-Hub Ke is aimed at providing smallholder farmers with access to a few targeted products. These are solar pumps, drip kits, dam liners, and solar dryers.

Through the partnership, smallholder farmers will benefit from Faulu Bank’s financial expertise and Irri-Hub Ke’s innovative irrigation solutions. The Bank will provide accessible financing options to farmers for the acquisition of Irri-Hub Ke’s products, thereby enhancing agricultural productivity, improving livelihoods, and promoting food security in rural communities.

Speaking at the partnership announcement, Justus Kittony, Head of Business Growth and Bancassurance at Faulu Bank noted, “We are excited to partner with Irri-Hub Ke Limited to offer innovative irrigation solutions to smallholder farmers. By combining our financial resources and expertise with Irri-Hub Ke’s technology-driven products, we aim to empower farmers to adapt to climate change, increase their agricultural productivity, and achieve their financial goals.”

On his part, Eric Onchonga, CEO at Irri-Hub Ke Limited commented, “Our collaboration with Faulu Bank underscores our commitment to transforming agriculture through technology. Together, we will enable smallholder farmers to harness the power of sustainable irrigation solutions, improve food production, and build resilience in the face of climate change.”