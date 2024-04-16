Shares

Mi Vida Homes, a property developer, recently met with investors over the weekend at their iconic KEZA project in Riruta, Nairobi. This is part of the company’s strategic move to widen their customer base.

The purpose of the briefing which brought together investors and corporate organizations within and outside the industry was to update them on the progress of the ongoing project. The briefing also reassured investors of the completion timelines that Mi Vida has set while adhering to the stipulated standards.

The KEZA project is ideal for investors looking for affordable houses at a cost of between Ksh 1.98 million to Ksh 8 million. This is in the wake of plans to address Kenya’s housing deficit that currently stands at 250,000 units annually.

Key partners who attended the event include NCBA Bank, Co-operative Bank of Kenya, Housing Finance, and KCB Group. Mi Vida assured that the project would take exactly 20 months to be completed as earlier promised to the stakeholders present.

Speaking at the briefing at KEZA, Samuel Kariuki, CEO of Mi Vida Homes noted, “We have always believed in giving our clients the best and this starts with honoring timelines, something we have a track record for. KEZA is a mixed-use development and is at the heart of what we believe in. This is because these kinds of projects and investments are becoming more attractive to tenants than stand-alone developments which offer superior returns. Furthermore, the modern homebuyer is more informed and wants value beyond the unit they purchase.”`

KEZA is a housing project comprising up to 1,100 affordable units with a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. The demand for such houses has been on the rise as homeowners seek quality and affordable houses.