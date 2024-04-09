Shares

The Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy (MKWC) is now a Member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The Conservancy joins twelve other entities that are Members of the Kenyan chapter, including the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

Through its membership, MKWC aims to leverage IUCN’s network and knowledge base to implement more effective conservation strategies and contribute to global conservation goals. This collaboration further signifies a step forward in its mission to prevent extinction of wildlife species.

Speaking while making the announcement, Dr. Robert Aruho, Head of Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy, noted “Our work, particularly the Mountain Bongo project, has demonstrated the power of focused, science-driven conservation initiatives. This membership is not just a recognition of our past efforts but a gateway to further the impact of our work on a global scale.”

On her part, Nyawira Kariuki, Chair of the MKWC Board of Trustees commented, “Through our membership to IUCN, we shall bring our unique insights and experiences from Kenya to the global conservation dialogue, contributing significantly to the international efforts in wildlife preservation. This is an important milestone for us as it bolsters our commitment to protecting endangered species and their ecosystems, and more specifically, the Mountain Bongo.”

IUCN is the global authority on the status of the natural world and the measures needed to safeguard it. Joining the IUCN is part of MKWC’s broader agenda to amplify its conservation efforts on a global scale, demonstrate alignment with the global conservation agenda, enhance collaborative endeavors, and gain access to a wide range of resources and expertise in wildlife protection.