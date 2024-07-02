Shares

BFA Global, FSD Africa, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) have announced the selection of ten startups as part of the Africa Blue Wave and Regen Wave initiatives. Each startup is set to receive Ksh 7.1 million (USD 55,000) in funding, to advance their solutions for the blue and green economy in Africa.

The Africa Blue Wave and Regen Wave initiatives were initiated to unlock solutions for Africa’s blue and green economies. These Waves were implemented by Triggering Exponential Climate Action (TECA), an initiative of BFA Global, with support from OceanHub Africa and funding from FSD Africa and the Canadian Government.

Through a fellowship program, the Waves supported founders in creating solutions that promote sustainable livelihoods, the use of ocean and freshwater resources, and the restoration and regeneration of landscapes. The fellowship culminated in a final pitch day, during which founders presented their solutions to a group of advisors, industry experts, and peers.

The startup ideas originated from seven African countries; Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa and Tanzania. The startups were rigorously evaluated and chosen for their innovative approaches to addressing critical challenges in the fish trade, environmental pollution, renewable energy certification, eco-friendly fertilizers, waste reduction and management, clean cooking, cold storage and sustainable drainage solutions. Notably, 50% of the selected startups are women-led companies.

The ten selected startups and the solutions they are developing are listed below.

ARK [Kenya]: Facilitating new revenue streams for renewable energy projects by assisting them to enter the market and trade international renewable energy certificates.

Plas Tech [Kenya]: Converting plastic waste into safe cooking gas, offering a more climate and forest-friendly cooking energy source.

Samaking [Kenya]: Establishing a chain of franchisable and tech-enabled fish retail shops, combined with upstream capabilities to aggregate produce from farmers and fisherfolk at scale.

Eco Guardian [Rwanda]: Developing a digital device and service for environmental pollution monitoring.

Khwezi Innovations [South Africa]: Creating a biodegradable, 2-in-1, hand glove sanitizer.

Mada Fia [Madagascar]: Utilizing Japanese techniques (Himono) and establishing a marketplace for drying and smoking fish.

Lima Aja [Rwanda]: Specializing in organic fertilizer production in Rwanda, utilizing IoT sensors to create pH-correcting fortified organic fertilizers for smallholder farmers.

PETsPoint [Nigeria]: Providing a digital platform enabling both formal and informal waste collectors to efficiently manage recyclable waste collection.

Sunwave [Tanzania]: Designing and manufacturing solar-powered ice makers for fish storage.

Xi Bassile [Mozambique]: Providing sustainable drainage solutions with its Bioswale and Planter Box technology by utilizing soil, plants, repurposed solid waste, and biomaterials to filter and retain stormwater, thereby mitigating flooding and improving water quality.

Commenting on the selected startups, Rasima Swarup, TECA Director, BFA Global said, “We are proud to support these visionary entrepreneurs who are tackling some of Africa’s most pressing environmental and climate-change-related challenges. The diversity and ingenuity of these startups reflect the continent’s potential for sustainable development. With the funding and support provided, we are confident they will drive significant positive change in their communities and beyond.”