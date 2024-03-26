Shares

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration has directed the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) to reinstate the licenses of nine private security firms.

The regulator had earlier revoked their licenses citing non-compliance with the minimum wage requirements and other breaches. The nine firms are Hipora Security Solutions, Senaca East Africa, Superb Marketing Solutions, Salama Fikira International (Kenya), Bedrock Security Alarms Systems and Product, Bedrock Security Services, Victory Protective Services Africa, Victory Consultants, and Marco Security.

Welcoming the decision, the Protective and Safety Association of Kenya (PROSAK) described it as a major win for private security companies. According to PROSAK, it was projected that the private security sector could lose between 500,000 to 700,000 jobs due to recent pronouncements, new laws, and directives by PSRA. These decisions were allegedly made without considering stakeholder participation despite having dire implications that could potentially lead to thousands of people losing their jobs.

“PSRA has been disregarding the law and demonstrating impunity through illegal pronouncements. The law remains supreme. This order is a key win for private security guards and the companies whose licenses had been revoked. Thousands of private security guards whose jobs were on the line have been saved by this order,” said PROSAK in a statement.

The Appeals Committee further nullified Legal Notice NO. PSRA/001/2024 that was previously issued by the regulator. The Committee stated that PSRA’s decision concerning the minimum wage increase for guards is null and void.

Any adjustments in wages must be gazetted by Labour CS Florence Bore, as stipulated under the Employment Act No 11 of 2007. CS Bore had already disowned the PSRA’s illegal directive that requires private security firms to pay their guards a minimum salary of Ksh 30,000.

Additionally, the committee has directed all parties to withdraw any court cases related to the matter which we will adhere to.

PROSAK has maintained that PSRA’s cancellation of licenses was done without following the proper procedures which require notice and appeal before taking such measures.