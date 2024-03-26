Shares

Celebrated Kenyan artist and music producer Fancy Fingers of Sauti Sol music group has released his third solo album titled Love Language. Love Language is currently available on all digital streaming platforms.

Speaking at the listening party for his new album, Fancy Fingers, real name Polycarp Otieno, described his new album ‘relatable’, adding that he covers topics that will uplift everyone who listens to it.

The album features twelve collaborations featuring some of Africa’s biggest female artists. They include Karun, Lisa Oduor-Noah, Femi One, Xenia Manasseh, and Njerae from Kenya; South Africa’s Simmy and Rapsy, Frya and Tamy Moyo from Zimbabwe, Uganda’s Azawi, Nigeria’s Dunnie and Somalian-Ethiopian singer Bananas Overdose.

Fancy Fingers has committed to amplifying female voices and talent and highlighted this noting, “There are many instances in the industry when women in music are often sidelined. I wanted to take this moment to give them their flowers and spotlight them. Not enough female artists are breaking through as they should and with this album, I want to give them a chance to really be seen.”

The artist is best known for his role as Sauti Sol’s lead guitarist, producer, and performer. He is also an experienced composer and singer. He has written, composed, mixed, and mastered all the songs in the album, with co-writing by his collaborators.

The new album, Love Language, transcends borders, while uniting talented artists from across Africa. Each one of the album’s 12 tracks is a celebration of diversity, culture, and sisterhood.